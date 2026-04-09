Javi Rueda headshot

Javi Rueda News: Suspension served

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Rueda is no longer banned following a one-game Europa League absence due to card accumulation.

Rueda is a rotational player at right wing-back, so his return from suspension gives the squad the possibility to rest Thursday's starter Oscar Mingueza, but there's likely to be some alternation as the team manages workloads between two competitions. The 23-year-old does have considerable offensive upside when selected, having produced four goals and five assists across 30 La Liga or UEL appearances this season.

Javi Rueda
Celta Vigo
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