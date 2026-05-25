Javi Rueda News: Two crosses in win

Rueda recorded two crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-0 victory over Sevilla.

Rueda recorded two crosses while creating a chance during Saturday's finale. He ends the season as the team's top play maker with six assists through 26 league games, starting 16 times while recording two goals and making 33 clearances, 29 crosses and creating 14 chances. The midfielder extended his contract back in November, therefore is expected to return for another campaign for the side.