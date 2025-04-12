Javier Aquino Injury: Could miss derby

Aquino is a doubt for Saturday's game versus Monterrey due to a swollen ankle, according to reporter Pello Maldonado.

Aquino is at serious risk of not playing for a second straight league contest after being rested last weekend against Puebla. However, a late decision will have to be made to determine his status for the regional rivalry match. While the veteran's versatility and consistency are key to the team, both Jesus Garza and Vladimir Lorona may fill in at right wing-back, with the former perhaps having the best chances.