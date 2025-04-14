Javier Aquino Injury: Not traveling to Pachuca

Aquino will sit out Tuesday's visit to Pachuca as he looks to fulfill his recovery from a knock to his ankle, Jorge Rosales of Medio Tiempo reports.

Aquino was dealing with the issue since Saturday, despite which he featured in an important match against Rayados. He'll now hope to avoid complications and regain fitness in time for the decisive stage of the tournament. His place in the midweek clash will likely be taken by Jesus Garza, although Vladimir Lorona is also in contention for the right wing-back position.