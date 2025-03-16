Javier Aquino News: Sends in eight crosses in win

Aquino recorded eight crosses (four accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 3-0 victory versus Santos.

Aquino played well on the right side of a five-man defense, delivering four accurate crosses for the second game in a row. However, he continued to be denied his first league assist of the campaign. He's one of the most consistent assets on the squad, having logged 90 minutes in virtually every match of 2025 including both Liga MX and CONCACAF Champions Cup competitions.