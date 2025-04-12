Fantasy Soccer
Javier Aquino headshot

Javier Aquino News: Starting Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2025

Aquino (ankle) is in the starting lineup for Saturday's derby against Monterrey.

Aquino's issue ahead of the rivalry match was apparently just a scare, and he was chosen to feature over both Jesus Garza and Vladimir Lorona. The veteran will operate in a right wing-back spot, looking to improve on his current averages of 2.8 crosses (1.0 accurate) and 0.9 chances created per game.

Javier Aquino
Tigres UANL
