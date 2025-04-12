Javier Aquino News: Starting Saturday

Aquino (ankle) is in the starting lineup for Saturday's derby against Monterrey.

Aquino's issue ahead of the rivalry match was apparently just a scare, and he was chosen to feature over both Jesus Garza and Vladimir Lorona. The veteran will operate in a right wing-back spot, looking to improve on his current averages of 2.8 crosses (1.0 accurate) and 0.9 chances created per game.