Javier Bonar News: First career goal Saturday

Bonar scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Saturday's 2-1 loss versus Sevilla.

Bonar earned his first career start in Saturday's 2-1 loss against Sevilla and made an immediate impact, scoring his first goal with a back post header from a Julio Diaz cross to level the match in the first half, while adding one tackle and five clearances. The right back had not logged a single minute prior to this match and is likely to return to a reserve role or the Spanish third division, though this outing provides a positive step in his development.