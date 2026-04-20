Javier Guemez News: Defensive effort Sunday

Guemez registered one shot (zero on goal) in Sunday's 1-0 defeat against Atlas.

Guemez was involved mostly in ball recovery and distribution but otherwise made a limited impact in this match. The midfielder has recorded three tackles in three consecutive games while adding at least 31 accurate passes in the last two of those appearances. He's now the squad's most active defensive midfielder after making seven straight starts, with Carlos Gruezo (hamstring) yet to recover from his injury.