Javier Guemez News: Delivers assist in win
Guemez assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), one cross (one accurate) and five chances created in Sunday's 2-1 win over Leon.
Guemez put in a great ball over the Esmeralda back line to find Ramiro Sordo, setting up the 75th-minute equalizer in Sunday's matchup. The central midfielder assisted for the third consecutive game, and he also racked up a 2024/25 season-high five chances created. While his main task is to defend, his field vision could be useful for him to continue accumulating passes and playmaking stats in future contests.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now