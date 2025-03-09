Javier Guemez News: Delivers assist in win

Guemez assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), one cross (one accurate) and five chances created in Sunday's 2-1 win over Leon.

Guemez put in a great ball over the Esmeralda back line to find Ramiro Sordo, setting up the 75th-minute equalizer in Sunday's matchup. The central midfielder assisted for the third consecutive game, and he also racked up a 2024/25 season-high five chances created. While his main task is to defend, his field vision could be useful for him to continue accumulating passes and playmaking stats in future contests.