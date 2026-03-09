Javier Guemez News: Delivers assist in win

Guemez assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and three chances created in Sunday's 2-1 win over Tijuana.

Guemez found himself in an unusual spot inside the opposing box and set up the stoppage-time winner through a low pass during the weekend clash. He stayed in the starting lineup even with Carlos Gruezo back from suspension after acting as his replacement in the previous contest, and it was Aldo Lopez who ended up on the bench against Xolos. Other than the assist, the three chances created marked a season-high count for Guemez.