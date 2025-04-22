Javier Guemez News: Lone source of creativity

Guemez generated one shot (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 4-0 loss to Club Tijuana.

Guemez was the only midfielder for Santos who was able to do much of anything as the home side was battered by Santos 4-0 on Sunday. In 90 minutes played, the midfielder created two chances, made 16 passes into the final third, and completed his only dribble of the match. Guemez finished the Clausura season with three goals and one assist in 16 starts.