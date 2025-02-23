Javier Guemez News: Provides assist in win

Guemez assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-0 victory versus Atlas.

Guemez passed the ball to Bruno Barticciotto for the second goal of the match in an excellent team play in the 81st minute. It was an unusual contribution for the midfielder, who has seen constant action but focused on ball recovery and distribution work along with occasional long-range shots throughout the campaign. He'll likely continue to feature in upcoming fixtures, offering defensive strength to a limited squad.