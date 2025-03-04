Javier Guemez News: Registers assist in defeat

Guemez assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 4-2 defeat against Monterrey.

Guemez supplied an assist Sunday from his role in the midfield but Santos Laguna were unable to overcome Monterrey in a 4-2 defeat. The midfielder created two chances while also attempting three tackles (two won) and registering one interception, one block and two clearances. Guemez is an integral member of the Santos starting XI, having started in each of their 10 Clausura matches and played the full 90 minutes in nine of those appearances.