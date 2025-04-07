Javier Guemez News: Scores in loss to Toluca

Guemez scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 2-1 defeat to Toluca. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 89th minute.

Guemez headed a cross into the net for the away team's only goal of the match in the 66th minute. He added 34 accurate passes and three tackles (two won) while playing the full game in his usual holding midfield position. While he had already contributed three assists, the goal opened his scoring count in the current campaign, which has been rather solid for him despite his team's struggles.