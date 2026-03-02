Javier Llabres Injury: Suffers quadriceps injury

Llabres has been diagnosed with a small issue in the left quadriceps that is expected to sideline him for approximately 10 days, Juanmi Sanchez of Ultima Hora reports.

Llabres is usually a depth option, so his absence impacts the team's substitute options behind Jan Virgili and Mateo Joseph on the wings. Llabres will miss the upcoming trip to Osasuna but could have a chance to recover after that.