Javier Llabres News: Available against Elche
Llabres (quadriceps) is back available for Saturday's clash against Elche, the club posted.
Llabres has shaken off the minor quadriceps issue that sidelined him for the last two matches and is back in the mix for Saturday's showdown against the Franjiverdes after being named in the squad. The attacking midfielder has mostly been a bench piece this season and is expected to slide right back into that role moving forward.
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