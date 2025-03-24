Javier Otero News: Concedes once in win

Otero registered five saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 4-1 win versus D.C. United. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 67th minute.

Otero made his first appearance of the season with Pedro Gallese away on international duty. The goalkeeper had a strong performance as he made five saves while allowing only one goal. He nearly registered a clean sheet, but was beaten by a header in the 91st minute.