Javier Otero News: Makes four saves in win

Otero made four saves and conceded one goal during Saturday's 2-1 win over Montreal.

Otero could've done a little bit better on the goal scored by the opposition but it wasn't totally his fault. Also, the goalkeeper made up for that with multiple key interventions that allowed his side to leave with the three points. That was definitely a bounce back performance after the trashing suffered against NYCFC in the previous weekend and Otero will hope this is enough for him to stay in the net for the upcoming games.