Javier Ruiz News: Impactful despite defeat

Ruiz registered four shots (one on goal), 10 crosses (three accurate) and three chances created in Monday's 2-1 loss against Leon.

Ruiz kept opposing players busy on the left flank, with his totals of 15 duels won, 10 crosses, six fouls drawn and five successful dribbles qualifying as game-high marks, although it was not enough for him to record a direct contribution in this game. While he has yet to score or assist in seven league or Leagues Cup games this campaign, he has shown potential to become the team's most creative and disruptive attacker if he continues to play going forward.