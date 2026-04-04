Javier Ruiz News: Offensive star in win

Ruiz scored one goal and assisted once from four shots and two chances created in Friday's 2-1 win against Mazatlán.

Ruiz had a goal and assist in Nexaca's win, and he generated plenty of offense for the side which could've widened the gap further. The forward should have another strong outing against Queretero, a team near the bottom of the table which has allowed 16 goals through 11 matches.