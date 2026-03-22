Javier Ruiz News: Scores brace in win

Ruiz scored two goals to go with two shots (two on goal), five crosses (two accurate) and one chance created in Friday's 3-0 victory versus Tijuana.

Ruiz opened the scoring from a rebound in the 35th minute before doubling his count through a well-placed shot in the 56th of the week 12 clash. Following a late arrival from Argentine club Independiente in the winter transfer window, Ruiz gradually earned a place in his new team's starting lineup, and the two goals in Friday's game upped his Clausura total to four and made him the top scorer on the squad ahead of strikers Julian Carranza (undisclosed) and Tomas Badaloni.