Javier Ruiz News: Scores in loss to Tuzos

Ruiz scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to Pachuca.

Ruiz found the back of the net following a great assist from Lorenzo Faravelli, slotting a perfect finish from close range past Carlos Moreno. Ruiz tends to play off the bench, however, so he shouldn't carry a lot of fantasy upside if his role stays the same.