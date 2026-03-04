Javier Ruiz headshot

Javier Ruiz News: Scores in loss to Tuzos

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Ruiz scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to Pachuca.

Ruiz found the back of the net following a great assist from Lorenzo Faravelli, slotting a perfect finish from close range past Carlos Moreno. Ruiz tends to play off the bench, however, so he shouldn't carry a lot of fantasy upside if his role stays the same.

