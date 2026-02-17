Javier Ruiz News: Scores winner off bench

Ruiz scored a goal off his lone shot and created one chance after coming off the bench during Saturday's 2-1 win over Juarez.

Ruiz made an immediate impact off the bench, bending in a curling winner just two minutes after entering and announcing himself with his first goal for the club. The strike showcased the kind of individual quality that can pop even in low‑volume cameos. The youngster will hope this huge contribution helps him earning regular first-team minutes moving forward.