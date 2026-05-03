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Jay Idzes Injury: Bows out early in Milan clash

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 3, 2026 at 7:40am

Idzes recorded three clearances in 40 minutes before leaving Sunday's contest against Milan because of a potential foot injury, Gianluca Di Marzio reported.

Idzes had a fine performance defensively, but couldn't make it to the end of the first due to a knock and will undergo exams in the next few days to assess whether he's dealing with something more than that. He was replaced by Woyo Coulibaly, with Sebastian Walukiewicz moving to the middle of the defense, which could be the way to go if he didn't recover in time for Friday's away game versus Torino.

Jay Idzes
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