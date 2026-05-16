Jay Idzes headshot

Jay Idzes Injury: Late call for Lecce clash

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2026

Idzes (foot) "remains in doubt for Sunday," coach Fabio Grosso stated.

Idzes hasn't been ruled out in advance, but isn't fully healthy either and is touch-and-go for this one. It remains to be seen whether he'll bite the bullet since his possible replacements, Sebastian Walukiewicz (lower leg) and Filippo Romagna (undisclosed), are missing. Pedro Felipe would be the lone alternative left.

Jay Idzes
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