Jay Idzes Injury: Questionable again for Parma bout

Idzes (foot) "will be evaluated on game day like in the previous two matches," coach Fabio Grosso announced.

Idzes sat out the last two fixtures because of a foot problem, and it remains to be seen whether he'll gut it out this time, as Tarik Muharemovic is questionable as well, while Filippo Romagna (undisclosed) is out. Ulisses Garcia or a midfielder will adapt to the middle of the defense next to Pedro Felipe if needed.