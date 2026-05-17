Jay Idzes Injury: Ruled out Sunday

Idzes (foot) is ruled out for Sunday's clash against Lecce.

Idzes has been unable to get the green light for the clash against Lecce despite not having been ruled out in advance, with the foot issue proving too significant to push through in a touch-and-go situation that had left his availability uncertain throughout the week. His absence is a notable blow for a Sassuolo side already without Sebastian Walukiewicz and Filippo Romagna through their own injury concerns, leaving Pedro Felipe as the lone alternative available to fill the void in the defensive lineup. Coach Fabio Grosso will now have to manage with extremely limited options at the back, with Idzes' situation to be monitored closely as the campaign enters its final stages.