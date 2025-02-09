Jay Idzes News: Busy in Roma game

Idzes registered one shot (zero on goal), four clearances, two tackles (two won) and two interceptions in Sunday's 1-0 defeat to Roma.

Idzes did his best to stymie the opponents, but Venezia once again failed to secure the clean sheet, conceding for the 19th straight match. He has posted five tackles (four won), three interceptions, 23 clearances and six blocks in the last five rounds.