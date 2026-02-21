Jay Idzes News: Leads defensive effort in Verona tilt

Idzes recorded 11 clearances, one block and one interception in Friday's 3-0 victory versus Verona.

Idze stepped up while his usual partner, Tarik Muharemovic, was missing and matched his second-highest total of clearances in the season. He has recorded at least one in 19 fixtures in a row, racking up 91 and notching 29 interceptions and 13 blocks over that span, with three clean sheets.