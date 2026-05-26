Jay Idzes News: Logs seven clearances versus Parma

Idzes (foot) had one interception and seven clearances and drew one foul in 54 minutes in Sunday's 1-0 defeat against Parma.

Idzes returned and got the nod after skipping two fixtures, but didn't look 100 percent and bowed out relatively early in the second half. He notched three or more clearances in his last 15 displays, racking up 90. He had his second strong Serie A campaign in a row after switching sides, helping secure seven clean sheets in 35 rounds and recording 28 tackles, 42 interceptions and 191 clearances.