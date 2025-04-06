Jay Idzes News: Turns in good shift versus Lecce
Idzes generated two tackles (one won), seven clearances, three blocks and two interceptions in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Lecce.
Idzes held up under pressure and prevented Lecce from bagging more than one goal with more than a few timely interventions. He has contributed to two clean sheets in the last five matches, totaling 12 tackles (five won), nine interceptions, 26 clerances and eight blocks.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now