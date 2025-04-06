Jay Idzes News: Turns in good shift versus Lecce

Idzes generated two tackles (one won), seven clearances, three blocks and two interceptions in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Lecce.

Idzes held up under pressure and prevented Lecce from bagging more than one goal with more than a few timely interventions. He has contributed to two clean sheets in the last five matches, totaling 12 tackles (five won), nine interceptions, 26 clerances and eight blocks.