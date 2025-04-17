Jay Robinson News: Signs long-term deal
Robinson has signed a new long-term contract with Southampton, according to his club.
Robinson is sticking around the club for the next few seasons after he signed a new contract until 2029 with the Saints. This comes just after seeing his first Premier League minutes, seeing a single minute in a 3-0 loss to Aston Villa. He does seem to have some promise and the club will hope he can be a young spark for the club moving forward.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now