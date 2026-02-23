Jaydee Canvot News: All around defensive display
Canvot recorded one shot (zero on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Sunday's 1-0 win over Wolverhampton. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 31st minute.
With Jefferson Lerma (undisclosed) and Maxence Lacroix (groin) sidelined, Canvot was handed his first league start in four matches and delivered an impressive all around defensive performance. He contributed across every defensive category, recording three tackles, one block, one interception and two clearances to help secure the clean sheet. The shutout marked his fifth in six league starts this season. Across those matches, he has tallied 15 tackles, four interceptions and 26 clearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jaydee Canvot See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2710 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2710 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2427 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2427 days ago
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Wednesday, Jan. 748 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jaydee Canvot See More