Jaydee Canvot News: All around defensive display

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2026

Canvot recorded one shot (zero on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Sunday's 1-0 win over Wolverhampton. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 31st minute.

With Jefferson Lerma (undisclosed) and Maxence Lacroix (groin) sidelined, Canvot was handed his first league start in four matches and delivered an impressive all around defensive performance. He contributed across every defensive category, recording three tackles, one block, one interception and two clearances to help secure the clean sheet. The shutout marked his fifth in six league starts this season. Across those matches, he has tallied 15 tackles, four interceptions and 26 clearances.

