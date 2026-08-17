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Jayden Addai Injury: Still ways away from coming back

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 17, 2026 at 2:13am

Addai (Achilles) has continued to rehab throughout the summer and has yet to return to full training, Goal reported.

Addai is at least a month away from rejoining his teammates, and the timetable for him to be available after a major injury is still up in the air. Assane Diao, Jesus Rodriguez and newcomer Mattia Liberali have been playing on the right wing in the summer.

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