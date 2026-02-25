Jayden Addai Injury: Suffers massive injury

Addai ruptured his left Achilles tendon in training, Como announced.

Addai is set for reconstructive surgery and will work to be available for the start of the next season, but he might need more time to make a full recovery. He closes an up-and-down first Serie A campaign with three goals, 13 shots (six on target) and seven key passes in 12 appearances (seven starts). He had made just cameos in recent months following two muscular injuries in a row. Maxence Caqueret, Jesus Rodriguez and Nicolas Kuhn will absorb his minutes until Martin Baturina (ankle) and Assane Diao (thigh) are back.