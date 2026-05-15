Jayden Bogle Injury: Another game out
Bogle (hamstring) is out for Sunday's match against Brighton, according to manager Daniel Farke.
Bogle had to miss out last week and will remain out yet another match, as his hamstring injury is still too much to play through. This will keep the club without its main wing-back on the right, likely leaving Daniel James to start in his spot again. Bogle will now be in a race against time to play again this season, with the season finale against West Ham on May 24.
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