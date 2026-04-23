Jayden Bogle headshot

Jayden Bogle Injury: Late call for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

Bogle (foot) is a late call for Sunday's match against Chelsea, according to manager Daniel Farke. "Jayden got a hit against his foot anyhow, but it seems not to be too bad. We have to wait right now how quickly he can recover, and I hope to have him available also for the game on Sunday."

Bogle is going to need some testing heading into FA Cup play, as after a knock in Wednesday's match, he is dealing with a foot injury. The hope is that he can make a quick turnaround for Sunday, trying to pull off the upset against Chelsea. The club would have to do without their right midfielder and a decent defender if he is sidelined, leaving James Justin to likely take that role if he misses out, while Sebastiaan Bornauw starts in the middle of the defense.

Jayden Bogle
Leeds United
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jayden Bogle See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jayden Bogle See More
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, April 18
SOC
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, April 18
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
6 days ago
FPL GW33 Differentials: Best Low-Owned Players to Target for Gameweek 33
SOC
FPL GW33 Differentials: Best Low-Owned Players to Target for Gameweek 33
Author Image
Brad Mayor
8 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 33
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 33
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
9 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 33
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 33
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
9 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper GW32 Player Rankings: Best Premier League Picks
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper GW32 Player Rankings: Best Premier League Picks
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
27 days ago