Jayden Bogle Injury: Late call for Sunday
Bogle (foot) is a late call for Sunday's match against Chelsea, according to manager Daniel Farke. "Jayden got a hit against his foot anyhow, but it seems not to be too bad. We have to wait right now how quickly he can recover, and I hope to have him available also for the game on Sunday."
Bogle is going to need some testing heading into FA Cup play, as after a knock in Wednesday's match, he is dealing with a foot injury. The hope is that he can make a quick turnaround for Sunday, trying to pull off the upset against Chelsea. The club would have to do without their right midfielder and a decent defender if he is sidelined, leaving James Justin to likely take that role if he misses out, while Sebastiaan Bornauw starts in the middle of the defense.
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