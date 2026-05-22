Jayden Bogle Injury: Late call to face West Ham

Bogle (hamstring) is a late call for Sunday's match against West Ham, according to manager Daniel Farke. "Also, Jayden Bogle is back in training. Could be that he is perhaps available. We have to wait right now how his body reacts to this load."

Bogle is heading into the season finale Sunday as a late call after missing their past two games, hoping to be an option to end the season. He has been a constant starter on the right flank when fit this season, so he will hope to end the campaign fit, earning one goal and two assists in 33 appearances (31 starts). If he were to miss out, expect Daniel James to start in his place on the right flank.