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Jayden Bogle Injury: Out with hamstring injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

Bogle is out for Monday's match against Tottenham due to a hamstring injury, according to Stuart Rayner of the Yorkshire Post.

Bogle is not with the team Monday as they face the Spurs, with the defender missing out due to a hamstring injury. This does leave the right flank open for the club, with Daniel James moving there in his place. With only two games remaining, Bogle will hope to make a return, although it appears the club won't risk him unless necessary.

Jayden Bogle
Leeds United
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