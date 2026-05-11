Jayden Bogle Injury: Out with hamstring injury
Bogle is out for Monday's match against Tottenham due to a hamstring injury, according to Stuart Rayner of the Yorkshire Post.
Bogle is not with the team Monday as they face the Spurs, with the defender missing out due to a hamstring injury. This does leave the right flank open for the club, with Daniel James moving there in his place. With only two games remaining, Bogle will hope to make a return, although it appears the club won't risk him unless necessary.
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