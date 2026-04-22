Jayden Bogle Injury: Picks up knock Wednesday
Bogle was dealing with a "hit to the foot" which prevented him from staying in Wednesday's 2-2 draw against Bournemouth after the first half, according to manager Daniel Farke, Isaac Johnson of Leeds Live reports.
Bogle could be a doubt ahead of FA Cup and Premier League contests if he continues to struggle with the foot injury in upcoming days. The wing-back has been active on the right flank lately, recording 420 minutes of play over the last five matches in all competitions. James Justin might be able to move to a wide role, with Joe Rodon included in central defense if Bogle fails to recover in the short term.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jayden Bogle See More
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, April 185 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Tips
FPL GW33 Differentials: Best Low-Owned Players to Target for Gameweek 337 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 338 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 338 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper GW32 Player Rankings: Best Premier League Picks26 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jayden Bogle See More