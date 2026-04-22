Jayden Bogle Injury: Picks up knock Wednesday

Bogle was dealing with a "hit to the foot" which prevented him from staying in Wednesday's 2-2 draw against Bournemouth after the first half, according to manager Daniel Farke, Isaac Johnson of Leeds Live reports.

Bogle could be a doubt ahead of FA Cup and Premier League contests if he continues to struggle with the foot injury in upcoming days. The wing-back has been active on the right flank lately, recording 420 minutes of play over the last five matches in all competitions. James Justin might be able to move to a wide role, with Joe Rodon included in central defense if Bogle fails to recover in the short term.