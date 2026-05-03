Jayden Bogle News: Assists in Friday's win
Bogle assisted once to go with five crosses (two accurate) and two chances created in Friday's 3-1 victory versus Burnley.
Bogle recorded his second assist of the season Friday as he set up Noah Okafor's goalin the 52nd minute which took the 2-0 lead. It was one of two chances he created in the match and he also recorded five crosses in his second consecutive match. He played well on the defensive end too, recording two clearances, one interception and one tackle before he was subbed off in the 94th minute for Daniel James.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jayden Bogle See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Tips
FPL GW35 Differentials: Best Low-Owned Picks Under 5% Ownership4 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 355 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 355 days ago
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, April 1816 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Tips
FPL GW33 Differentials: Best Low-Owned Players to Target for Gameweek 3318 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jayden Bogle See More