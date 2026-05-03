Jayden Bogle News: Assists in Friday's win

Bogle assisted once to go with five crosses (two accurate) and two chances created in Friday's 3-1 victory versus Burnley.

Bogle recorded his second assist of the season Friday as he set up Noah Okafor's goalin the 52nd minute which took the 2-0 lead. It was one of two chances he created in the match and he also recorded five crosses in his second consecutive match. He played well on the defensive end too, recording two clearances, one interception and one tackle before he was subbed off in the 94th minute for Daniel James.