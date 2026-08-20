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Jayden Bogle News: Extends contract through 2030

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 20, 2026 at 2:20am

Bogle has agreed a new deal with Leeds that will keep him at the club through 2030, the club announced.

Bogle joined Leeds from Sheffield United in 2024 and scored six goals with five assists in 44 Championship appearances. Last season, back in the Premier League, he made 39 appearances across all competitions with two goals, contributing to nine clean sheets, and has since totaled eight goals and nine assists while helping keep 32 clean sheets across his time at the club. Bogle is expected to remain a key piece of Leeds' defense for years to come alongside the long term presence of Tarik Muharemovic, Nico Elvedi and Joe Rodon.

Jayden Bogle
Leeds United
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