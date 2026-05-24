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Jayden Bogle News: Starting during return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2026

Bogle (hamstring) is in the starting XI for Sunday's season finale against West Ham.

ogle responded well enough to the training load that had been the deciding factor in his availability, with manager Daniel Farke handing him a starting role for the curtain closer after missing the last two matches with the hamstring issue. The right-back has been a constant starter when fit this season, earning one goal and two assists across 33 appearances including 31 starts, and his return to the first eleven sees Daniel James revert to a backup role after having been expected to cover in his place. His ability to come through the late fitness assessment in time is a welcome development for a Leeds side heading into such a high-stakes season finale.

Jayden Bogle
Leeds United
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