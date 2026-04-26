Jayden Bogle News: Starting Sunday
Bogle (foot) is in the starting XI for Sunday's clash in the FA cup.
Bogle is back in the starting XI, despite being a true doubt for Sunday's clash. The defender overcame the foot injury and gets the start against Chelsea. Bogle has nearly every match he's been available for this season.
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