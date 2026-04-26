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Jayden Bogle News: Starting Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Bogle (foot) is in the starting XI for Sunday's clash in the FA cup.

Bogle is back in the starting XI, despite being a true doubt for Sunday's clash. The defender overcame the foot injury and gets the start against Chelsea. Bogle has nearly every match he's been available for this season.

Jayden Bogle
Leeds United
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