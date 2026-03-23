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Jayden Bogle News: Two shots and three crosses in 0-0

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Bogle had two shots (zero on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Brentford. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 42nd minute.

Bogle attempted three crosses and took two shots as Leeds drew 0-0 at home to Brentford. Bogle returned to the starting lineup, having been a sub in the last game. He has taken two or more shots in four games this season, and this is the only game that he has taken two shots and created a chance.

Jayden Bogle
Leeds United
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