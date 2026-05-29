Jayden Meghoma News: Back from Rangers loan

Meghoma has returned to Brentford following the conclusion of his loan spell at Rangers, the club announced.

Meghoma had been sent to Scotland after a previous loan stint at Preston North End, continuing his development away from the Bees without yet establishing a clear first team role. His return gives Brentford another opportunity to evaluate his progress, though a further loan or permanent departure could be on the cards if he is unable to force his way into the plans for the 2026/27 season.