Jayden Meghoma headshot

Jayden Meghoma News: Back from Rangers loan

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 29, 2026

Meghoma has returned to Brentford following the conclusion of his loan spell at Rangers, the club announced.

Meghoma had been sent to Scotland after a previous loan stint at Preston North End, continuing his development away from the Bees without yet establishing a clear first team role. His return gives Brentford another opportunity to evaluate his progress, though a further loan or permanent departure could be on the cards if he is unable to force his way into the plans for the 2026/27 season.

Jayden Meghoma
Brentford
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