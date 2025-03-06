Jayden Nelson Injury: Forced off early Wednesday

Nelson was forced off early in Wednesday's 1-1 draw against Monterrey in the CONCACAF as a precaution after feeling tightness in his hamstring, coach Jesper Sorensen confirmed in a press conference, Felipe Vallejo reports. "He didn't pull anything, he just felt that something was tight."

Nelson experienced hamstring tightness early in Wednesday's match and was substituted as a precaution. He is not expected to face a long-term absence but could be doubtful for Saturday's game against Montreal. If he is unavailable, Ali Ahmed is likely to take his place.