Jayden Nelson Injury: Late call for Saturday

Nelson (hamstring) will be a late call for Saturday's match against Montreal after being assessed following Friday's final training session, coach Jesper Sorensen said in a press conference, Har Journalist reports. "We'll see how he feels tomorrow because that will be very important that he can go in training sessions before we put him onto the pitch in a game."

Nelson was forced off early Wednesday with a minor hamstring injury and remains in doubt for Saturday. He will likely be a late decision and could be replaced in the lineup by Ali Ahmed if unavailable.