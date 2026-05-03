Jayden Nelson Injury: Late scratch against St. Louis

Nelson was removed from the starting lineup and didn't play in Sunday's game versus St. Louis City.

Nelson has struggled to stay healthy in recent weeks and could now be sidelined for longer if he suffered a setback. However, it remains to be seen if he'll be ready to play in upcoming matches. He has been a decent attacking asset when available, scoring two goals from seven shots (two on goal) in the current MLS season. Jon Gallagher took his place Sunday and should continue to feature on the left wing until Nelson is fully fit.