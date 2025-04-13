Jayden Nelson Injury: On right track

Nelson (hamstring) is not too far from returning to the pitch, according to head coach Jesper Sorensen. "Jayden I think, is not that far from it either" per Har Journalist of Equalizer Soccer.

Nelson has been making progress in his return from a hamstring injury, having missed the last two matches. It may be too soon to travel to St Louis on Saturday, though will be reassessed this week if he is able to train fully with the team.